Android Users Eligible for $135 M Payout Settlement

If you’ve ever used an Android phone, you might have a little money coming your way.

Tech giant Google has agreed to a $135 million settlement, and some Android users could be eligible for a payout.

The lawsuit claimed that Android devices were collecting and sending user data — even when phones were idle — without people fully realizing it. Google hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing, but they’ve agreed to settle the case.

Now, depending on how long you’ve used an Android device during the time covered, you could qualify to get a portion of that money. It may not be a huge check, but hey… it’s still worth looking into.

Bottom line: if you’ve had an Android phone in the past several years, you might want to see if your name is on that list.

Source: Pacific Press / Getty