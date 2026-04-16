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Past Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Ends Wife Life Before Taking His

A tragic incident as former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax reportedly took his own life after killing his wife.

Published on April 16, 2026

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This is a really difficult story to share…

Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife have both been found dead in their home, in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say the situation unfolded overnight, and tragically, their teenage son is the one who called 911.

According to investigators, the couple had been going through a divorce but were still living in the same home — and it appears that tension may have played a role in what happened.

It’s an incredibly sad situation all around, especially knowing their children were there. Just a heartbreaking reminder of how heavy and complicated personal struggles can become — and how important it is for people to have support during those moments.

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Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

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