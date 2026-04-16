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Calls for Action On National Black Maternal Health Crisis

Policymakers called to prioritize comprehensive solutions that tackle systemic barriers and ensure equitable access to quality prenatal and postnatal care.

Published on April 16, 2026

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There’s a growing call to address the Black maternal health crisis—and the numbers are serious. Black women are three times more likely to die during or after childbirth than any other group, even though most of these cases are preventable.

Doctors say a big part of the solution is making sure patients feel heard. One expert at Duke Health is encouraging women to speak up if something doesn’t feel right—be direct and advocate for yourself.

At the same time, there’s still a lack of trust. Some Black patients are choosing to see Black doctors because of past experiences, while hospitals say they’re working to improve care through training and awareness.

Locally, organizations like MAAME in Durham are stepping in—offering resources, education, and support, with more women also turning to doulas.

Bottom line: this is a life-or-death issue, and the push for change is happening right now.

Pregnant woman
Source: @Brit / nappy.co

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