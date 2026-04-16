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City of Raleigh Water Restrictions to Begin Monday

Raleigh residents must brace for water restrictions starting next week, as the city implements new conservation measures.

Published on April 16, 2026

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If you live in Raleigh, here’s something to keep on your radar — starting Monday, the city is putting Stage 1 water restrictions in place because of the ongoing drought.

Now, this isn’t anything too extreme, but it does mean we all need to be a little more mindful about how we use water. For example, if you’re watering your lawn, you’ll only be able to do it on certain days depending on your address — and only during early morning hours.

The goal here is simple: protect the water supply while still giving people some flexibility. Officials say this is more of a precaution right now, but it comes as water levels — especially at Falls Lake — aren’t where they normally are this time of year.

Bottom line… it’s a small adjustment, but it can make a big difference if everyone does their part.

LOWES-GRASS
Source: Lowes / Lowes

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