City of Raleigh Water Restrictions to Begin Monday

If you live in Raleigh, here’s something to keep on your radar — starting Monday, the city is putting Stage 1 water restrictions in place because of the ongoing drought.

Now, this isn’t anything too extreme, but it does mean we all need to be a little more mindful about how we use water. For example, if you’re watering your lawn, you’ll only be able to do it on certain days depending on your address — and only during early morning hours.

The goal here is simple: protect the water supply while still giving people some flexibility. Officials say this is more of a precaution right now, but it comes as water levels — especially at Falls Lake — aren’t where they normally are this time of year.

Bottom line… it’s a small adjustment, but it can make a big difference if everyone does their part.

Source: Lowes / Lowes