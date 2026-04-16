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Gospel Star Tina CampbellHusband Files for Divorce

Gospel singer Tina Campbell's marriage hits a rough patch as her husband files for divorce.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Trecina “Tina” Campbell — one half of the gospel powerhouse duo Mary Mary — is facing a major shakeup at home … because her husband has officially filed to end their marriage.

Tina’s husband, Glendon Campbell, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Monday … citing the standard irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.  Glendon says the couple tied the knot back in August 2000 and separated in June 2024 — marking more than two decades of marriage before things fell apart.   The docs say they share two minor children together … and although Glendon didn’t check any boxes about custody, he did ask the court to establish visitation and asked for any spousal support issues to be sorted out down the line.

Glendon checked the boxes indicating there are no separate or community property issues needing division … which could mean a smoother split — or that there’s some sort of agreement or other negotiations behind the scenes

Tina Campbell
Source: Publicity / Promotional

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