Where to Find Cheap Fuel Prices Across The Triangle Ahead of Easter Weekend

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Gas prices across Raleigh, Durham, and other cities in the Triangle area are continuing to rise as we head into a busy holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $4.08 for a gallon of regular, with a statewide average of around $3.91. Prices across central North Carolina have risen by over a dollar in the past month.

Experts attribute the sudden rise of fuel costs to the war against Iran, which began Feb. 28. The conflict poses an infrastructure and energy risk, along with the shift to more expensive travel ahead of summer.

Heading into Easter weekend, high travel volumes from NC residents are expected during the peak travel season. As you head on the highways to see loved ones this weekend, here are some of the cheapest gas prices across Wake and Durham counties.

Wake County

$3.57 – Murphy USA, 8000 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh

$3.57 – Costoc, 7800 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh

$3.57 – Sam’s Club, 2537 S. Saunders Street, Raleigh

$3.63 – Costco, 2338 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

$3.63 – Sam’s Club, 3001 Calvary Drive, Raleigh

$3.63 – Sam’s Club, 11460 Royal Cotton Road, Wake Forest

$3.65 – BJ’s, 6301 Triangle Plantation Dr, Raleigh

$3.66 – Costco, 1041 Pine Plaza Dr, Apex

$3.69 – Webb’s Gas & Grocery, 807 W. Garner Road

Durham County

$3.79 – The Fuel Depot, 308 Depot St, Roxboro

$3.81 – Murphy Express, 107 New Chatham Road, Siler City

$3.81 – Murphy Express, 1039 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Durham

$3.81 – Sam’s Club, 4005 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, Durham

$3.83 – Murphy USA, 1051 Durham Road, Roxboro

$3.89 – Shell, 5203 Miami Boulevard, Durham

$3.89 – CITGO, 3322 NC-54 W., Chapel Sill

$3.89 – CITGO, 4191 Old US-421 S., Siler City