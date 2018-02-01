Your Daily Scripture
Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

2017 January Pastor of The Month

Some handle anger better than others. A Christian counselors report stated that 50 percent of people who come in for counseling have  anger problems. In relationships anger often is a communication killer and is sure to do damage to  relationships. Remember that God’s plan for our lives is to have peace, joy , love and happiness. Here is a scripture to help with anger issues.

James 1:19-20

Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.

