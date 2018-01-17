List Of School Closings

Local
Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Snow blankets the Washington region.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Most if not all of our area schools in our listening area are closed because of the weather.  Here are the current school closings for Wednesday January 17th

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed
Anderson Creek Academy Closed
Cardinal Charter Academy Closed
Carolina Career College Delayed Until 10:30 AM
Casa Esperanza Montessori Closed
Caswell County Schools Closed
Central Park School/Durham Closed
Central Wake High School Closed
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed
Chatham Charter School Closed
Chatham County Schools Closed
Clinton City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Crosscreek Charter Sch Closed
Cumberland Co Schools Closed
Dillard Academy Charter School Closed
Durham Public Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
East Wake Academy Closed
Edgecombe County Schools Closed
Endeavor Charter School Closed
Eno River Academy Closed
Envision Science Academy Closed
Falls Lake Academy Closed
Fort Bragg Schools Closed for students
Franklin Academy Closed
Franklin County Schools Closed
Gaston College Preparatory Closed
Granville County Schools Closed
Halifax County Schools Closed
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Closed
Harnett County Schools Closed
Hawbridge School Closed
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Closed, Opt. Workday
Henderson Collegiate Closed
Hertford County Schools Closed
Hoke County Schools Closed
IDYL Charter School Closed
Johnston County Schools Closed
Kestrel Heights Charter Closed
KIPP Durham Closed
KIPP Halifax Closed
Lee County Schools Closed
Magellan Charter School Closed
Maureen Joy Charter School Closed
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Moore County Schools Closed
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed
Neuse Charter School Closed
Northampton Co Schools Closed
Orange County Schools Closed
Oxford Preparatory School Closed
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Closed
Peak Charter Academy Closed
Person County Schools Closed
PreEminent Charter School Closed
Project Enlightenment Closed
Quest Academy Charter Closed
Raleigh Charter High School Closed
Reaching All Minds Academy Closed
Research Triangle High Closed
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Closed
Rocky Mount Prep School Closed
Roxboro Community School Closed
Sallie B Howard School Closed
Sampson County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Southern Wake Academy Closed
STARS Charter School Closed
Tammy Lynn School Programs Closed
The Academy of Moore County Closed
Triad Math & Science Academ Closed
Vance Charter School Closed
Vance County Schools Closed Wednesday
Voyager Academy Closed
Wake County Public Schools Closed
Warren County Schools Closed
Wayne County Schools Closed
Weldon City Schools Closed
Willow Oak Montessori Charter Closed
Wilson County Schools Closed
Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed
Woods Charter School Closed
Youngsville Academy Closed
