Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

  Senior Dinner and Christmas Play
Event Date:  December 09 2017
Event Time:  2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ledge Rock Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4300 Durham Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh,NC 27614
Event Description:  We are having a dinner for The seniors in the community which will feature a play by the Christian Education Department entitled “Just A Little Christmas”
Event Contact:  Rev. Belinda Barnes
Event Contact Number:  (919)480-7671
Event Contact Email:  samandbj769@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.lrmbc.org

 

 

  Food Drive & Shopping Extravaganza
Event Date:  12/09/2017
Event Time:  12:00-4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Jazzercize Fitness Center
Address Line 1:  134 S Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay-Varina
Event Description:  Backpack Buddies partners with local schools to send food home with children over the weekends so their families can eat. Come out to support this organization by bringing canned and non-perishable food items to donate. Donations of five or more items will receive a coupon to use with our on-site vendors. There will be zumba, snacks, and great company. It’s a great way to support the local community and get some last minute holiday shopping done all at once!
Event Contact:  Azaria Verdin
Event Contact Number:  919-208-6606
Event Contact Email:  azaria.rose@gmail.com

 

 

The Spirit of Christmas
Event Date:  12/10/2017
Event Time:  5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The River Church
Address Line 1:  4900 Prospectus Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, 27713
Event Description:  The Spirit of Christmas

A Performing Arts Production
Event Contact:  Lashaunda Jackson
Event Contact Number:  252-775-1126
Event Contact Email:  eduwomn@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.theriverdurham.com

 

 

Youth Christmas Program
Event Date:  12/10/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church cordially invites you to join them as the Youth celebrate the birth of Jesus. Program is Open and Free to the public. Come out and support the Youth!
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  srb2.org

 

 

  GOSPEL SHOWTIME LIVE
Event Date:  12/09/2017
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Second Chance Christian Church
Address Line 1:  530 Village Court
City, State, Zip:  Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:  Saturday, December 9th at 6:00pm

Second Chance Christian Church invites you to join them for

Gospel Showcase Live, an evening of PRAISE, WORSHIP, FELLOWSHIP and FUN.

Performances Featuring Gospel Recording Artists:

Richard K Dawkins, 2017 Voices of Gospel Music Awards Traditional

Artist of the Year Winner

and Award winning Artist – Johnny Ruffing Jr.Also appearing are Worship Leader Brandon G. Williams and Soulful Seeds.

Free Admission

Second Chance Christian Church

530 Village Court

Garner, NC 27529

919-212-2305
Event Contact:  Richard Dawkins
Event Contact Number:  919-589-3295
Event Contact Email:  mindawk@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.secondchancegarner.com

 

 

  Helping Hands and Warm Hearts
Event Date:  12/9/2017
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Email for drop off location
Address Line 1:  919 Powell Drive
City, State, Zip:  Garner, NC
Event Description:  Warm hands and Loving hearts is a project the youth of Empowering Steppers and Your Second Home Child Care started for the homeless. We are collecting items to bring a little warmth to the homeless across Wake County. The items in need are gloves, socks, gently used coats, scarves, hats and blankets and also any item that can go in a care packs We are collecting until December 9. This is a effort to bring a little warmth to their winter hands and hearts. If you can’t give no worries please contact us about other ways to help.
Event Contact:  Tameka Johnson
Event Contact Number:  919-219-1944
Event Contact Email:  empowringsteppers@gmail.com

 

 

Black History Cultural Art Experience Exhibit
Event Date:  02/10/2018
Event Time:  12:00p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Spring Lake Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  300 Ruth Street
City, State, Zip:  Spring Lake NC 28399
Event Description:  Cultivate your mind and simulate your artistic thirst for a cultural experience of Black History art through the eyes of Yolanda Burse the artist who is a disable veteran, and educator..come out meet the artist enjoy her art and other entertainment.
Event Contact:  BeDrea J Hare
Event Contact Number:  (910)224-5336
Event Contact Email:  Bedrea@icloud.com

 

 

 

Acton Children’s Business Fair – Raleigh-Central
Event Date:  12/09/2017
Event Time:  1-4 pm,
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Remax One Realty Bldg.
Address Line 1:  100 Lynn Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  On December 9th, 2017 from 1-4 p.m., the 1st annual Raleigh-Central Children’s Business Fair will host young entrepreneurs at 100 Lynn Road in Raleigh, NC. Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Event Contact:  Donna Whitaker
Event Contact Number:  919-999-9361
Event Contact Email:  dwhitaker38@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/raleigh-central

 

 

 

 

PTMSPEAKS presents: Spiritual Gifts Unwrapping Hol
Event Date:  12/09/2017
Event Time:  6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Glory Hall @Refiner’s Fire Community Church
Address Line 1:  1003 East Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  1 Corinthians 12: 8-11, For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit. To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit. To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongue. But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.

During the holidays, we all look forward to unwrapping our gifts, but have you unwrapped the gifts that God has placed on the inside of you? Its time, come and have your spiritual gifts unwrapped, sharpened & activated.

Our spiritual gifts are the gifts that keep on giving life, strength, revelation, knowledge & wisdom.

During this social, four dynamic speakers, Prophetess Juliette Alston, Reverend Tiwana Adams, Minister Kenny Samuel & Prophetess Tanika Martin, will minister through the WORD of God, to unwrap, unveil, unlock, refine & inspire you, beyond measure to USE your gifts to impact & advance the Kingdom of God.

This social will be a night filled with beautiful gifts, ministry through the Word of God designed to unveil, unwrap, celebrate, and refine your spiritual gifts, dinner, networking & celebrating the Master gift giver, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Come, let us experience God’s glory and love for us, and receive a great measure of revelation.

Women & Men are WELCOMED!

Dress code: Be YOU
Event Contact:  Tanika Martin
Event Contact Number:  (919} 323-1091
Event Contact Email:  theencouragerspeaks@gmail.com

 

Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

