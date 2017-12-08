Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Senior Dinner and Christmas Play
|Event Date:
|December 09 2017
|Event Time:
|2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ledge Rock Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4300 Durham Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh,NC 27614
|Event Description:
|We are having a dinner for The seniors in the community which will feature a play by the Christian Education Department entitled “Just A Little Christmas”
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Belinda Barnes
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)480-7671
|Event Contact Email:
|samandbj769@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.lrmbc.org
|Food Drive & Shopping Extravaganza
|Event Date:
|12/09/2017
|Event Time:
|12:00-4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Jazzercize Fitness Center
|Address Line 1:
|134 S Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay-Varina
|Event Description:
|Backpack Buddies partners with local schools to send food home with children over the weekends so their families can eat. Come out to support this organization by bringing canned and non-perishable food items to donate. Donations of five or more items will receive a coupon to use with our on-site vendors. There will be zumba, snacks, and great company. It’s a great way to support the local community and get some last minute holiday shopping done all at once!
|Event Contact:
|Azaria Verdin
|Event Contact Number:
|919-208-6606
|Event Contact Email:
|azaria.rose@gmail.com
|The Spirit of Christmas
|Event Date:
|12/10/2017
|Event Time:
|5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The River Church
|Address Line 1:
|4900 Prospectus Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, 27713
|Event Description:
|The Spirit of Christmas
A Performing Arts Production
|Event Contact:
|Lashaunda Jackson
|Event Contact Number:
|252-775-1126
|Event Contact Email:
|eduwomn@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.theriverdurham.com
|Youth Christmas Program
|Event Date:
|12/10/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church cordially invites you to join them as the Youth celebrate the birth of Jesus. Program is Open and Free to the public. Come out and support the Youth!
|Event Contact:
|Diane MItchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-1274
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srb2.org
|GOSPEL SHOWTIME LIVE
|Event Date:
|12/09/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Second Chance Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|530 Village Court
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Saturday, December 9th at 6:00pm
Second Chance Christian Church invites you to join them for
Gospel Showcase Live, an evening of PRAISE, WORSHIP, FELLOWSHIP and FUN.
Performances Featuring Gospel Recording Artists:
Richard K Dawkins, 2017 Voices of Gospel Music Awards Traditional
Artist of the Year Winner
and Award winning Artist – Johnny Ruffing Jr.Also appearing are Worship Leader Brandon G. Williams and Soulful Seeds.
Free Admission
Second Chance Christian Church
530 Village Court
Garner, NC 27529
919-212-2305
|Event Contact:
|Richard Dawkins
|Event Contact Number:
|919-589-3295
|Event Contact Email:
|mindawk@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.secondchancegarner.com
|Helping Hands and Warm Hearts
|Event Date:
|12/9/2017
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Email for drop off location
|Address Line 1:
|919 Powell Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC
|Event Description:
|Warm hands and Loving hearts is a project the youth of Empowering Steppers and Your Second Home Child Care started for the homeless. We are collecting items to bring a little warmth to the homeless across Wake County. The items in need are gloves, socks, gently used coats, scarves, hats and blankets and also any item that can go in a care packs We are collecting until December 9. This is a effort to bring a little warmth to their winter hands and hearts. If you can’t give no worries please contact us about other ways to help.
|Event Contact:
|Tameka Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-219-1944
|Event Contact Email:
|empowringsteppers@gmail.com
|Black History Cultural Art Experience Exhibit
|Event Date:
|02/10/2018
|Event Time:
|12:00p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Lake Recreation Center
|Address Line 1:
|300 Ruth Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Spring Lake NC 28399
|Event Description:
|Cultivate your mind and simulate your artistic thirst for a cultural experience of Black History art through the eyes of Yolanda Burse the artist who is a disable veteran, and educator..come out meet the artist enjoy her art and other entertainment.
|Event Contact:
|BeDrea J Hare
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)224-5336
|Event Contact Email:
|Bedrea@icloud.com
|Acton Children’s Business Fair – Raleigh-Central
|Event Date:
|12/09/2017
|Event Time:
|1-4 pm,
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Remax One Realty Bldg.
|Address Line 1:
|100 Lynn Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|On December 9th, 2017 from 1-4 p.m., the 1st annual Raleigh-Central Children’s Business Fair will host young entrepreneurs at 100 Lynn Road in Raleigh, NC. Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
|Event Contact:
|Donna Whitaker
|Event Contact Number:
|919-999-9361
|Event Contact Email:
|dwhitaker38@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/raleigh-central
|PTMSPEAKS presents: Spiritual Gifts Unwrapping Hol
|Event Date:
|12/09/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Glory Hall @Refiner’s Fire Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|1003 East Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|1 Corinthians 12: 8-11, For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit. To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit. To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongue. But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.
During the holidays, we all look forward to unwrapping our gifts, but have you unwrapped the gifts that God has placed on the inside of you? Its time, come and have your spiritual gifts unwrapped, sharpened & activated.
Our spiritual gifts are the gifts that keep on giving life, strength, revelation, knowledge & wisdom.
During this social, four dynamic speakers, Prophetess Juliette Alston, Reverend Tiwana Adams, Minister Kenny Samuel & Prophetess Tanika Martin, will minister through the WORD of God, to unwrap, unveil, unlock, refine & inspire you, beyond measure to USE your gifts to impact & advance the Kingdom of God.
This social will be a night filled with beautiful gifts, ministry through the Word of God designed to unveil, unwrap, celebrate, and refine your spiritual gifts, dinner, networking & celebrating the Master gift giver, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Come, let us experience God’s glory and love for us, and receive a great measure of revelation.
Women & Men are WELCOMED!
Dress code: Be YOU
|Event Contact:
|Tanika Martin
|Event Contact Number:
|(919} 323-1091
|Event Contact Email:
|theencouragerspeaks@gmail.com