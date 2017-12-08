Free Weekend Community Calendar Events

Event Description:

1 Corinthians 12: 8-11, For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit. To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit. To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongue. But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will. During the holidays, we all look forward to unwrapping our gifts, but have you unwrapped the gifts that God has placed on the inside of you? Its time, come and have your spiritual gifts unwrapped, sharpened & activated. Our spiritual gifts are the gifts that keep on giving life, strength, revelation, knowledge & wisdom. During this social, four dynamic speakers, Prophetess Juliette Alston, Reverend Tiwana Adams, Minister Kenny Samuel & Prophetess Tanika Martin, will minister through the WORD of God, to unwrap, unveil, unlock, refine & inspire you, beyond measure to USE your gifts to impact & advance the Kingdom of God. This social will be a night filled with beautiful gifts, ministry through the Word of God designed to unveil, unwrap, celebrate, and refine your spiritual gifts, dinner, networking & celebrating the Master gift giver, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come, let us experience God’s glory and love for us, and receive a great measure of revelation. Women & Men are WELCOMED! Dress code: Be YOU