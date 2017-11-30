Letters And Packages Stolen From Wake County Neighborhood Mail Boxes

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a string of mail and package thefts in a Wake County neighborhood. Homeowners in the Yates Mill Run neighborhood are the victims of having letters and packages stolen from their mailboxes. They said that the thefts happened on Monday. It was reported that a person drove around the neighborhood and removed outgoing mail and packages from the mailbox.

The driver of the car that was taking items out of mailboxes that had the red flag up was caught on video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The thief took a variety of items from the mailboxes that included outgoing letters, Netflix DVDs, packages and bills.

Source: wncn.com

