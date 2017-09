Keeping An Eye On Hurricane Irma

Residents in the Caribbean are staying indoors and preparing for Hurricane Irma as it barrels toward the region as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land later today.

States of emergency were declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida while people on various Caribbean islands boarded up homes and rushed to find last-minute supplies, forming long lines outside supermarkets and gas stations.

The US National Hurricane Center says, Irma’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 150 mph (240 kph) early Tuesday. It was centered about 320 miles (515 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Residents on the U.S. East Coast were urged to monitor the storm’s progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: