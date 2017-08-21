Homepage Lead
Watch Eclipse 2017 LIVE Here!

Jennifer Hall

Posted 34 mins ago
It’s #Eclipse2017 day! Today all of North America — from coast to coast — will be treated to a solar eclipse. The path will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Thanks to NASA TV we can watch live video coverage of the event.

NASA’s “Eclipse Across America” segment will feature the natural phenomena from various locations including on the ground, sky, and telescopes.

These feeds are scheduled to run from 12 pm – 4 pm EDT.

