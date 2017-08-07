When, Where And How To Watch The Eclipse

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Pretty much everyone will see something… anywhere from a total eclipse to a partial.

This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

To get the total eclipse experience in NC you’ll have to travel to the far west mountains ‎Franklin · ‎Bryson City · ‎Brevard · ‎Sylva

All of North Carolina will see at least a partial eclipse of the sun early in the afternoon. Raleigh will see close to 93% of the sun covered up by the moon with the maximum eclipse happening at 2:44 p.m. The eclipse will start in Raleigh at 1:16 p.m. and end at 4:06 p.m.

Words of advice for the historical event, like don’t take photos while driving. And for goodness sake, don’t drive while wearing your eclipse glasses.

WEAR YOUR ECLIPSE GLASSES!!!

