When, Where And How To Watch The Eclipse

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Pretty much everyone will see something… anywhere from a total eclipse to a partial.

This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

To get the total eclipse experience in NC you’ll have to travel to the  far west mountains ‎Franklin · ‎Bryson City · ‎Brevard · ‎Sylva

All of North Carolina will see at least a partial eclipse of the sun early in the afternoon.  Raleigh will see close to 93% of the sun covered up by the moon with the maximum eclipse happening at 2:44 p.m. The eclipse will start in Raleigh at 1:16 p.m. and end at 4:06 p.m.

Words of advice for the historical event, like don’t take photos while driving. And for goodness sake, don’t drive while wearing your eclipse glasses.

WEAR YOUR ECLIPSE GLASSES!!!

