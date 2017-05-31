Ericaism: What Are You Teaching Your Kids? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell feels moved to speak to all the parents out there. She explains that, as we get caught up in societal normals of today’s culture, sometimes we end up sending a bad message to our children. For example, if you get too caught up in the spirit of complaining, you’ll pass that along to your kids.

Watch what you do, and watch what you say, because at the end of the day, your children learn from watching you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

