0 reads Leave a comment
#BlackSalonProblems isn’t a new hashtag in the Twitterverse. According to Buzzfeed, it reared its hilarious head last spring and thankfully, it has recently made a glorious comeback.
Whether it’s new memes or rehashing old ones, Black Twitter had us in stitches:
WHO CAN RELATE TO THIS?
THIS WILL HAVE YOU DEPRESSED FOR MONTHS
YOU WANNA FIGHT, BUT YOU WAITED TWO MONTHS FOR THIS APPOINTMENT
AND TRUMP IS A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT
DAMN DAMN DAMN!!!
SERIOUSLY?!
CLEARLY WE NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE
BUT I NEED YOU TO DO AS I SAY
OH HELL NAWL!
OH THE LIES WE TELL
THE DARK SIDE ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH
YOU ALL GIRL POWER AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT UNTIL YOU GET IN THAT CHAIR
RELATED NEWS:
10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars And Lost It
Al Jazeera Plus Gets Dragged By Twitter For Calling Rep. Maxine Waters ‘Sassy’
#BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours