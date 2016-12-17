#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love
Ciara is edging closer and closer to dropping off her precious bundle of newlywed joy with hubby of 5 months, Russell Wilson.
Decked out in full Seahawks fan gear, Ciara cozied up to her husband on a private jet, while he gently cradled her ever-expanding baby belly:
She’s certainly glowing, isn’t she? As a source close to the couple tells E!online, Ciara’s coping with pregnancy well and just enjoying the downtime with the two men in her life:
“Ciara is feeling good. She is tired though. She has not been working as much really, just relaxing around the house and taking this time to spend with baby Future and Russell when he is home. She loves to cook and decorate for the holidays.
Russell is really the best husband. He always makes Ciara feel perfect even if she is not feeling it herself. Every day they get even more in love.”
Too sweet! They certainly look excited to welcome their new addition(s) to the family…
SOURCE: Bossip
Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Russell Wilson was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com