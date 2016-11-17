CLOSE
GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he works in churches, so he’s very familiar with that moment in when the Pastor asks you to look at your neighbor and repeat some of the things he’s encouraging you to say. While this is a lovely sentiment, sometimes you they ask you to repeat a little too much, and nobody can remember it well enough to say it sincerely to their neighbor!

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear more of this prayer, and even hear GRIFF shout out his own pastor in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

church , GRIFF'S prayer , neighbors , pastors

