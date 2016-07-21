CLOSE
Ted Cruz Booed At RNC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Sen. Ted Cruz addressed the crowd at the RNC last night but did not endorse the Republican nominee Donald Trump instead he said, “vote your conscience…”

This statement and non endorsement ignited boos from the crowd.

Cruz added, “Vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution.”

Ted’s wife Heidi Cruz was escorted out of the convention hall after she was heckled by delegates following her husband’s speech.

Read more at N&O.com

 

