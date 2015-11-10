Kirk Franklin is in studio with the morning show family! He chats about his latest album, “Losing My Religion,” and how he approached the creative process in making it.

Plus, he talks about staying humble, his past sports interests, and more! Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

Kirk Franklin On Why He’s Treating “Losing My Religion” Like Its His First Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com