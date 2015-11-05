Kirk Franklin Explains How “I Smile” Intimidated Him From Making New Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin reminisces with the Yolanda Adams Morning Show about coming up as gospel artists in Houston. He also talks his new album, “Losing My Religion,” and why it took him so long to reemerge with new music since his 2011 “I Smile.”

Plus, he explains the very insightful reason why he choose the title “Losing My Religion” for a gospel album. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com