CIAA Games And Events Adjust Schedule

CIAA Logo

VIA CIAA Communications

Thursday morning’s Rickey Smiley Morning Show has been cancelled; the CIAA Career Expo will operate on a two-hour delay at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Expo will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Breakout Sessions will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. All afternoon games and events will begin as scheduled. The CIAA Men’s quarterfinals will begin as scheduled at 1:00 p.m.; all four games will be televised on the ASPiRE network.

The Legends of Hip Hop Concert featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Chubb Rock and MC Lyte will also start as scheduled.

CIAA Games And Events Adjust Schedule was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

CIAA , snow , weather

