TBR -Exclusive – Gospel recording artist Fred Hammond is starting the year out with a bang! Just a couple of days ago, Hammond underwent knee surgery. Only twenty minutes after the surgery, Hammond posted on Twitter, “Physical therapy 20 minutes after surgery, let’s go,” and posted the above picture. He also said, “Literally learning how to walk again. Stretching and exercising left til 6:30 then right leg @ 8:30… Pain, BUT I WILL BLESS THE LORD.”

Since his posting, the love and support from his many fans has been pouring in.

Pray for his Full Recovery! He is already on his way!

Fred Hammond Has Knee Surgery, Determined To Walk Again was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted January 6, 2014

