NC Woman Accused of Deed Forgery on $4M Home Jailed

A Raleigh woman accused of trying to take over a $4 million home by filing fake property documents is back behind bars after missing a court appearance. Dawn Mangum was arrested last week and is now being held on more than a half-million-dollar bond.

The case first made headlines after Raleigh homeowner Craig Adams discovered someone had filed paperwork that appeared to transfer ownership of his North Raleigh mansion without his knowledge. Adams says he only found out after his HOA contacted him because Mangum was trying to gain access to the gated neighborhood.

Mangum has pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempting to obtain property under false pretenses and forgery of deeds. She previously claimed she believed the home was in foreclosure and thought she was acting legally.

Earlier this year, a Wake County judge ruled the deed filed against the home was fraudulent and ordered Mangum to pay Adams’ legal fees.

Now, after failing to show up for court in March 2025, authorities say warrants were issued for her arrest. Her next court date is scheduled for June.

Source: N/A / Courtesy of The Addison Group