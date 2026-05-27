Listen Live
Close
Crime

NC Woman Accused of Deed Forgery on $4M Home Jailed

A North Carolina woman accused of forging deed documents to illegally take ownership of a $4 million home has been jailed.

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Raleigh woman accused of trying to take over a $4 million home by filing fake property documents is back behind bars after missing a court appearance. Dawn Mangum was arrested last week and is now being held on more than a half-million-dollar bond.

The case first made headlines after Raleigh homeowner Craig Adams discovered someone had filed paperwork that appeared to transfer ownership of his North Raleigh mansion without his knowledge. Adams says he only found out after his HOA contacted him because Mangum was trying to gain access to the gated neighborhood.

Mangum has pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempting to obtain property under false pretenses and forgery of deeds. She previously claimed she believed the home was in foreclosure and thought she was acting legally.

Earlier this year, a Wake County judge ruled the deed filed against the home was fraudulent and ordered Mangum to pay Adams’ legal fees.

Now, after failing to show up for court in March 2025, authorities say warrants were issued for her arrest. Her next court date is scheduled for June.

Jim Irsay’s $12 Million Carmel Mansion Hits the Market (Photos)
Source: N/A / Courtesy of The Addison Group

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Auto Accident
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

After More Than Year Fight, Durham Woman Get Diminished Value Claim

Jim Irsay’s $12 Million Carmel Mansion Hits the Market (Photos)
Crime  |  Melissa Wade

NC Woman Accused of Deed Forgery on $4M Home Jailed

Dripping kitchen faucet side view
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

NC Advocates Fear Setback in Long Fight Over Forever Chemicals

Aldine ISD & Majic 102.1
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

NC, National Teacher Union Membership Plummets

Uber
Technology  |  Melissa Wade

NCDOT Launches Updated DriveNC Website and Mobile App

10 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Popeyes assets for launch of new chicken nuggets
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Popeyes Break-in Suspect Cooks Breakfast Then Steals Items and Leaves

Keni Arts - 3
National News  |  Melissa Wade

Beloved 2018 Mister Rogers Stamps Returns After USPS Win

Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

City of Raleigh Hiring Summer Lifeguards

Empty Movie Theater Auditorium With Red Seats And Blank Screen
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Free and Discounted Summer Movies in the Triangle

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close