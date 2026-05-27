NC Advocates Fear Setback in Long Fight Over Forever Chemicals

North Carolina environmental advocates are raising concerns after the EPA announced plans to reconsider some federal drinking water standards for PFAS — the so-called “forever chemicals” linked to cancer and other health problems. Critics worry the move could slow down cleanup efforts and make it harder to hold polluters accountable.

PFAS chemicals have been a major issue in North Carolina for years, especially in communities along the Cape Fear River near the Chemours plant in Fayetteville. Thousands of residents have dealt with contaminated drinking water and expensive filtration systems as the state continues trying to address the problem.

Advocates say weakening or delaying federal standards could leave communities paying the price instead of the companies responsible for the pollution. Some North Carolina leaders are also pushing back against federal efforts to scale back PFAS reporting and regulations.

PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t easily break down and can build up over time in water, soil, and the human body. Studies have linked them to several serious health concerns, including cancer, liver disease, and risks to pregnant women and children.

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