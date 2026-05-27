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Beloved 2018 Mister Rogers Stamps Returns After USPS Win

The beloved 2018 Mister Rogers stamps are making a comeback after the United States Postal Service prevailed in a legal battle.

Published on May 27, 2026

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It’s a BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD … A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR A NEIGHBOR…

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Mister Rogers fans.

The beloved 2018 Mister Rogers stamp is making a comeback after winning the United States Postal Service Stamp Encore contest. More than half a million votes were cast to bring back a favorite stamp design from recent years.

The original Forever Stamp sold out just weeks after it debuted, and now it’s returning as part of the USPS 250th anniversary celebration. The stamps go on sale nationwide June 1.

Keni Arts - 3
Source: Artist Keni Arts / other

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