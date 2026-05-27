Popeyes Break-in Suspect Cooks Breakfast Then Steals Items and Leaves

Police in Greensboro are searching for a suspect who broke into a Popeyes on Gate City Boulevard early Thursday morning — and apparently decided to make breakfast before leaving.

According to police, the person broke in around 5 a.m., cooked shrimp, fries, and biscuits, then stole a few items before taking off. Yes… shrimp at Popeyes.

Greensboro Police jokingly responded on social media, asking the suspect to “rate their food experience” by contacting investigators or Crime Stoppers

Source: Courtesy Popeyes / Popeyes