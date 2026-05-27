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Popeyes Break-in Suspect Cooks Breakfast Then Steals Items and Leaves

A suspect broke into a Popeyes restaurant, cooked themselves breakfast, then stole items and left the scene.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Police in Greensboro are searching for a suspect who broke into a Popeyes on Gate City Boulevard early Thursday morning — and apparently decided to make breakfast before leaving.

According to police, the person broke in around 5 a.m., cooked shrimp, fries, and biscuits, then stole a few items before taking off. Yes… shrimp at Popeyes.

Greensboro Police jokingly responded on social media, asking the suspect to “rate their food experience” by contacting investigators or Crime Stoppers

Popeyes assets for launch of new chicken nuggets
Source: Courtesy Popeyes / Popeyes

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