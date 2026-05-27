Free and Discounted Summer Movies in the Triangle

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Summer break can get expensive, but families across the Triangle have several low-cost ways to catch a movie this season.

From free morning screenings to discounted matinees and outdoor community events, theaters in Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Durham-area communities and Wake Forest are offering plenty of options for parents looking to keep kids entertained.

In Raleigh, Marquee Cinemas will host two free family-friendly films each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 16 through Aug. 5. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Triangle Cinemas, also in Raleigh, is offering free kids shows several days a week from June 11 through Aug. 20. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and movies begin at 10 a.m.

Cinemark Bistro’s Summer Movie Clubhouse offers another budget-friendly option, with $1.75 tickets for Wednesday morning showings from June 1 through Aug. 6.

Regal’s Summer Movie Express features $1 family movies Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m. from June 1 through Aug. 13. Participating Triangle-area Regal locations include Brier Creek, North Hills, Cary and Garner, making the series accessible for many local families.

AMC Theatres also is bringing back its Summer Movie Camp, with $3 matinees every Monday and Wednesday from June 22 through Aug. 12. Showings are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Families should note that online ticket purchases may include added convenience fees, and movie selections can vary by location.

For those who prefer movies under the stars, the Triangle also has free outdoor options. Moore Square in downtown Raleigh is hosting its First Friday Market and Movie Night, which pairs films with food trucks, live music and a market atmosphere.

In Wake Forest, Joyner Park will show family movies once a month through August, giving residents another free way to enjoy a summer night together.

Because free and low-cost screenings often draw large crowds, arriving early is a smart move. For Triangle families looking to stay cool, save money and make the most of summer, these movie programs offer an easy outing close to home.

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