Rising Urban Gospel and CCM Artist Aaron Lavelle Announces His Highly Anticipated CROWNED TOUR

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Rising Urban Gospel and CCM artist Aaron Lavelle officially announces his highly anticipated “Crowned Tour,” a powerful multi-city experience launching in Orlando and continuing to Atlanta, featuring some of the most influential voices in gospel music today.

The tour opens in Orlando at the Kingdom Church on May 21, 2026, featuring princess of gospel Kierra Sheard-Kelly and multiple Stellar Award winner Zacardi Cortez. Following overwhelming support, the Orlando launch is now officially sold out.

The momentum continues into Atlanta on June 5, 2026, at Impact Church, where Lavelle will be joined by Grammy Award winner Darrel Walls making the Atlanta stop a landmark moment for the tour.

More than a concert, the “Crowned Tour” is a transformative worship experience designed to merge high-energy performance with a message of faith, identity, and bold purpose.

Aaron Lavelle’s highly anticipated new project, “Crowned,” will officially be available everywhere on Friday, May 22, 2026, during Memorial Day weekend, aligning with the launch of the “Crowned Tour” and creating a powerful synergy between the live experience and recorded music.

“This season is about purpose, elevation, and walking boldly in who God has called you to be,” Lavelle shares. “Everything is aligning—new music, new opportunities, and a live experience that brings it all together.”

The rollout began with the release of his new single, I Just Want You, offering a heartfelt expression of surrender and a return to childlike faith. Fans also received an exclusive early preview of the track How Could You, giving listeners a deeper look into the forthcoming project.

Aaron Lavelle continues to emerge as one of gospel music’s most compelling new voices, known for his dynamic vocal ability, transparent storytelling, and bold artistic direction. His journey from early beginnings in the church to commanding stages alongside industry leaders reflects both perseverance and purpose.

Love The Light 103.9 FM? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is more than a tour—it’s a statement,” says Aaron Lavelle. “Crowned represents stepping fully into who God has called you to be, and I want every person in the room to experience that.”

With Orlando and Atlanta marking the beginning, the “Crowned Tour” is poised to expand into a larger concert series, bringing this powerful experience to audiences nationwide.

About Aaron Lavelle: Aaron Lavelle is an Urban Gospel and Contemporary Christian artist known for his bold, genre-blending sound and dynamic live performances. Beginning his musical journey at the age of seven in the church, Lavelle quickly developed into a lead vocalist, carrying his passion for ministry and music onto larger platforms over the years.

With more than a decade of experience both on stage and behind the scenes, he has cultivated a unique artistic voice that merges worship, storytelling, and contemporary production. Drawing inspiration from faith, life experiences, and perseverance, Aaron Lavelle’s music reflects authenticity, excellence, and spiritual depth. As he continues to rise, he stands at the forefront of a new generation of gospel artists redefining the sound and reach of the genre.

Rising Urban Gospel and CCM Artist Aaron Lavelle Announces His Highly Anticipated CROWNED TOUR was originally published on praiserichmond.com