The home features buyers are paying more attention to in 2026

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The home features that buyers are paying more attention to in 2026 are energy efficiency, smart home integration, and flexible spaces. They also want outdoor living and functional exterior spaces, as well as storage, organization, and practical design features.

According to NerdWallet, 15% of Americans say they plan on purchasing a home in the next 12 months. Each buyer will have their own wishlists, but many will also be influenced by 2026 home trends.

These are the home features that home buyers are looking for this year.

Are Buyers Prioritizing Energy Efficiency and Smart Home Integration?

Buyers are paying much closer attention to sustainable home features, as these can affect how efficiently a home operates day-to-day. Features such as the following are becoming major selling points:

Energy-efficient windows

Upgraded insulation

Solar panels

Smart thermostats

ENERGY STAR-rated appliances

Tampa window repair experts can also upgrade panels and frames so that they make properties more energy efficient.

Don’t discount the effectiveness of smart home technology, either. Systems that allow homeowners to control lighting, security, temperature, and appliances from a smartphone or app can make a property feel more modern and convenient.

Flexible Spaces for Remote Work and Multi-Use Living

The demand for flexible living spaces due to remote and hybrid work has made spaces with multiple purposes must-have home features. This includes:

Dedicated offices

Bonus rooms

Finished basements

Adaptable layouts

Open floor plans are still popular, too, but many buyers now want some separation between work and living areas to improve productivity and privacy.

Other desirable features in home offices are:

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Built-in shelving

Soundproofing

Strong Wi-Fi connectivity

Natural lighting

Families are looking for spaces that can evolve with changing needs over time, so homes that offer flexibility tend to attract a wider range of buyers.

Is There Focus on Outdoor Living and Functional Exterior Spaces?

Outdoor living spaces have become one of the biggest property value enhancements in 2026. Buyers are looking for more than just a backyard, though. They want functional outdoor areas that extend the usable living space of the home.

The following can all significantly increase a property’s appeal:

Covered patios

Outdoor kitchens

Fire pits

Pergolas

Comfortable seating areas

These privacy features can be especially valuable in suburban neighborhoods:

Fencing

Landscaping

Hedges

Do note that buyers are interested in low-maintenance yards that still provide visual appeal and room for entertaining or relaxing.

Storage, Organization, and Practical Design Features

Today’s buyers are placing greater emphasis on practical home features that can improve organization and everyday functionality. They find value in things like:

Walk-in pantries

Mudrooms

Built-in storage

Large laundry rooms

Custom closet systems

They want homes that help reduce clutter and maximize efficiency without sacrificing style. Practical design choices that simplify daily routines are resonating deeply with buyers who value convenience and long-term livability.

Even smaller homes can attract strong interest if the layout is thoughtful and storage is well integrated.

These Home Features Drive Interest

If you’re planning on selling your property soon, then now you know what home features buyers are looking for. You can then hone your focus and money accordingly to make the necessary improvements to attract more buyers.

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