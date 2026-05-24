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Caitlin Clark's Children's Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate

Caitlin Clark’s Children’s Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate

Clark’s latest venture entails her becoming a children’s book author, penning 'EXTRAordinary: A Little Extra to Reach Big Dreams.'

Published on May 24, 2026

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As with any good sports fandom or rivalry, there’s a set of fans always ready to critique the other, and it’s been very apparent in the newfound attention on women’s sports following the Caitlin Clark— Angel Reese collegiate beef.

Three years into the league, both still have their haters who even call out their off-court behavior.

Clark’s latest venture entails the Indiana Fever star becoming a children’s book author, penning EXTRAordinary: A Little Extra to Reach Big Dreams.

Based on her basketball come up, in the book, “Clark shares a personal message about the foundation of her success on and off the basketball court: that love and joy matter most. Because what’s truly important in life—what deserves our EXTRA time and EXTRA attention—are the people surrounding us.”

The synopsis dubs it a “beautiful message for readers of all ages, EXTRAordinary is a heartwarming reminder to cherish the ones we love,” and says it’s “complete with vibrant illustrations.”

But it’s those illustrations — done by Adriana Predoi— that some on social media are taking issue with.

The cover features an image of Clark, in her signature ponytail and No. 22 jersey, dunking a ball. Beneath her on the court are three people, including two women of color.

The optics have upset some on social media, upset that she’s dunking on them, even though they’re wearing jerseys similar to hers, meaning they’re on the same team.

One user wrote, “maybe i’m too woke but that caitlin clark book cover is…like  how many little black girls was  she dunking on in iowa for real.”

The 32-page rhyming picture book won’t be released until November 3, but social media’s opinions are already strong.

See more reactions to the book’s cover below.

Caitlin Clark’s Children’s Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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