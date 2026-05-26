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Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Don’t Just Believe—Do The Work

Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Don’t Just Believe—Do The Work

Erica Campbell explains why real faith means planning, preparing and moving, not just “believing God” with no practical steps.

Published on May 26, 2026

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  • Faith alone is not enough - we must also do the practical work.
  • God provides guidance but expects us to take concrete steps.
  • Healthy habits and lifestyle choices are part of faithful living.

When “Believing God” Replaces Common Sense Preparation

In a new Ericaism on Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell tackled a mindset she grew up hearing in church: “I’ve got faith, I’m believing God for it.” She shared an old testimony about a woman who wanted a car and went to the dealership to sit and “believe God,” even though she had no money, no application and no finances in order. Eventually, the dealership called the police because nothing about the situation made sense on paper. For Erica, that story perfectly illustrates what happens when we put “faith” where preparation belongs.

God Prepares Us For What He Has Prepared For Us

Erica said she believes God helps us get ready for what he has already prepared. In real life, that looks like actually going to school or actually gathering ingredients and cooking if you want a meal. In our walk with Christ, we cannot just slap faith into places where we have not done basic work. She suggested a healthier order: do your part, then ask for God’s favor. For example, study, plan and prepare, then pray, “Lord, I’ve done what I can—let your hand of favor rest on this.”

Praying For Health While Ignoring Habits

Erica did not mince words about faith and lifestyle choices. She said it feels disrespectful to pray for good health while refusing to eat right or adopt healthy practices. You cannot put “faith” where consistent, wise action should be. God calls his people to be responsible. She pointed to Noah as an example. When God told Noah to build the ark, he did not say “sit and wish a boat into existence.” God gave specific instructions, dimensions, materials and a timeline, and Noah still had to do the work.

Faith Without Works Is Dead—So Move

Erica reminded listeners that faith without works is dead, so faith must show up in movement. When we say we are “stepping out on faith,” that phrase implies real steps, not just feelings. She challenged listeners to ask what concrete movement they are making toward what they say they believe God for. If you are believing for ministry, education or better health, are you preparing for it or repeating the same patterns while hoping for a different result? Her final encouragement was clear: do not put faith where planning belongs. You can absolutely trust God, but you still have to do your part and do the work.

Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Don’t Just Believe—Do The Work was originally published on getuperica.com

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