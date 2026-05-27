NCDOT Launches Updated DriveNC Website and Mobile App

The N.C. Department of Transportation is giving its popular DriveNC website a major upgrade — and now there’s a brand-new mobile app to go with it. Starting May 27, drivers will notice a cleaner look, updated maps, and easier-to-use tools for checking traffic delays, road closures, and travel conditions across the state.

The new features include live traffic camera feeds, messages from overhead highway signs, and custom alerts you can sign up for based on your route or area. NCDOT says the updated system is designed to help travelers get real-time information faster and more easily.

For the first time, drivers can also download the free “DriveNC” app for iPhone and Android devices, making it even easier to stay updated while on the go.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty