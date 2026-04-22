NC Hospital Uses Music for Mental Health Therapy

A North Carolina hospital is turning to music to support mental health—and patients say it’s making a difference.

At Cape Fear Valley Health, music therapy is helping patients manage anxiety, express themselves, and connect with others. Led by board-certified therapist Katie Walters, the program lets patients rewrite song lyrics and share their stories in a creative, calming way.

The program, funded by the Arts Council, serves both adults and teens—and for many, it offers a peaceful break from the stress of treatment.

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