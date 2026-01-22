Become Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Become Unstoppable”

This week, we’ve been talking about the powerful messages and lessons we can learn from the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He taught us to not let anything stop us from being all that God made us to be.

We usually think of Dr. King as a civil rights leader who fought for equality, but he was also a motivator who encouraged us to not give up on ourselves and to not let challenges stop us from achieving the greatness that God planned when He created us. Dr. King encouraged us to keep going no matter what. He said, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you cannot run, then walk. If you cannot walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you got to keep moving forward.”

With that in mind, I want to remind you that we will face challenges and difficulties in our quest for success, but don’t let anything stop you from achieving the greatness God created you for. Keep moving forward.

