Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Definition Of A Comeback [VIDEO]

Pulling an excerpt from his book, “A Setback is a Setup for a Comeback,” Dr. Willie Jolley shares tips on how to comeback after setbacks and become the greatest version of yourself. Press play!

