National Coffee Day Deals

National Coffee Day 2025: Freebies & Deals You Don’t Want to Miss!

Published on September 29, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and your favorite coffee spots are celebrating with free drinks, sweet treats, and special offers! Here’s where to score your caffeine fix:

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Krispy Kreme
Free medium hot or iced coffee + a free doughnut of your choice — no purchase necessary!
Bonus: The promo features a collab with singer Joe Jonas!
Valid Monday, Sept. 29 at participating locations.


Dunkin’
Get a free medium hot or iced coffee when you make a purchase through the Dunkin’ app.


Starbucks
Buy any brewed coffee (hot or iced, any size) and get 100 Bonus Stars in the Starbucks app — enough for a free coffee on your next visit.
Offer valid through Sept. 29.

Circle K
Score a free medium hot or iced coffee via the Circle K app.
Available for Inner Circle members or as a coupon.
Valid at participating U.S. locations on Sept. 29.


Panera Bread
50% off the new Crème Brûlée Latte for Unlimited Sip Club members.


Sheetz
My Sheetz Rewardz members can enjoy a free self-serve coffee (any size, hot or iced) with any purchase.
Offer valid Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.

Whether you’re team iced or hot, National Coffee Day is the perfect excuse to grab a cup (or two). Save the date and treat yourself! #NationalCoffeeDay #CoffeeDeals2025 #FreeCoffee

