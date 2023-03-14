HomeFaithfully Speaking

Faithfully Speaking With Pastor Shirley Caesar

Faithfully Speaking With Pastor Shirley Caesar

Welcome to “FAITHFULLY SPEAKING” where we take topics and discuss them through good, healthy, positive and informative conversations

This month we are recognizing “Women’s History Month.” Join in as we highlight some extraordinary women.

 

Pastor Shirley Caesar!

Faithfully Speaking Shirley Caesar Women's History Month

