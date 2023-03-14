Faithfully Speaking With Pastor Shirley Caesar

Welcome to “FAITHFULLY SPEAKING” where we take topics and discuss them through good, healthy, positive and informative conversations
This month we are recognizing “Women’s History Month.” Join in as we highlight some extraordinary women.
Pastor Shirley Caesar!
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp Gives Insightful Story On The Making Of His Biggest Hit ‘Never Would Have Made It’