ACC Headquarters Moving from Greensboro to Charlotte

After 70 years, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is now set to move its headquarters from the only place they’ve called home.

As reported by WRAL Sports Fan, the league announced in a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 20) that the ACC Headquarters will move from Greensboro to Uptown Charlotte. It will be housed in Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower.

“After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC,” Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

Starting in 1953, the ACC consists of several schools within the state. The conference includes Triangle-area institutions Duke University, University of North Carolina, and North Carolina State University.

The relocation decision was a year in the making, and by July, the potential cities were narrowed down from over a dozen to a final three: Charlotte, Greensboro, and Orlando, FL. WRAL reports that the ACC pointed to Charlotte’s location in the Eastern Time zone, population growth and diversity, and its large hub airport as factors in the decision.

It also doesn’t hurt that the ACC received a $15 million incentive from state lawmakers to keep the headquarters in the state.

The relocation process will begin during the 2022-2023 academic year and will be complete by 2023.

