Pregnancy, Baby And Child Expo

If you are are a new mom, about to be or have small kids, here is something you may want to check out.

Kinly, a “local ecosystem for moms will host a moms expo on Saturday along with an Easter Bunny and more….

This free event is Saturday April 2nd from 10am – 4pm at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.

Here is a schedule of events from WRAL:

9-10 a.m. Sensory Friendly Hour – (by reservations)

10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vendor Tables

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Entertainment on stage with your favorite characters

11:30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. Easter Bunny appearance and photo opp

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Facepainting

1.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. Princess meet and greet

2.30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Easter themed kids yoga & story time

4 p.m. Event Ends

source: WRAL.com

