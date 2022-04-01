Pregnancy, Baby And Child Expo

CLOSE
If you are are a new mom, about to be or have small kids, here is something you may want to check out.
Kinly, a “local ecosystem for moms will host a moms expo on Saturday along with an Easter Bunny and more….
This free event is Saturday April 2nd from 10am – 4pm at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.
Here is a schedule of events from WRAL:
- 9-10 a.m. Sensory Friendly Hour – (by reservations)
- 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vendor Tables
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Entertainment on stage with your favorite characters
- 11:30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. Easter Bunny appearance and photo opp
- 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Facepainting
- 1.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. Princess meet and greet
- 2.30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Easter themed kids yoga & story time
- 4 p.m. Event Ends
source: WRAL.com
