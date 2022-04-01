Local
HomeLocal

Pregnancy, Baby And Child Expo

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
HONDURAS-HEALTH-ZIKA

Source: ORLANDO SIERRA / Getty

If you are are a new mom, about to be or have small kids, here is something you may want to check out.

Kinly, a “local ecosystem for moms will host a moms expo on Saturday along with an Easter Bunny and more….

This free event is Saturday April 2nd from 10am – 4pm at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.

Here is a schedule of events from WRAL:

  •     9-10 a.m. Sensory Friendly Hour – (by reservations)
  •     10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vendor Tables
  •     10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Entertainment on stage with your favorite characters
  •     11:30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. Easter Bunny appearance and photo opp
  •     12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Facepainting
  •     1.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.  Princess meet and greet
  •     2.30 p.m. – 3 p.m.   Easter themed kids yoga & story time
  •     4 p.m. Event Ends

source:  WRAL.com

Babies , Child Expo , kinly

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Close