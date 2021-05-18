CLOSE
There are still over half of NC gas stations without gas. GasBuddy is now reporting 51% of stations in NC are without gas. So before you go out searching… CLICK HERE and let GasBuddy help you locate a place near you.
The Colonial Pipeline which was hit by hackers is now back up and fully operating but experts say it’s going to take NC a few days to fully bounce back and have gas available at all gas stations.
The Latest:
- #JusticeForMikaylaMiller: Supporters Call For DA’s Resignation, FBI Intervention
- Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum
- Where To Get Gas?
- ‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot By Cops Launch Justice Petition
- Duke Energy To Move Corporate Headquarters To New Plaza In Charlotte
- North Carolina Jury Awards $75 Million To Wrongfully Convicted Brothers
- Durham Parks and Recreation Is Bringing Concerts To You…In Your Car
- Damon Weaver, Student Journalist Who Landed High-Profile Interviews, Dies Unexpectedly At 23
- Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power In All Of Us Through Her 21 Day Meditation Experience
- University Of South Carolina President Resigns After Plagiarism Incident