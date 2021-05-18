Local
HomeLocal

Where To Get Gas?

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Selma Blair pumping gas

Source: WENN.com / WENNine

There are still over half of NC gas stations without gas.  GasBuddy is now reporting 51% of stations in NC are without gas.  So before you go out searching… CLICK HERE and let GasBuddy help you locate a place near you.

The Colonial Pipeline which was hit by hackers is now back up and fully operating but experts say it’s going to take NC a few days to fully bounce back and have gas available at all gas stations.

Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]
5 photos

The Latest:

Colonial Pipeline , GasBuddy , gasoline

Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close