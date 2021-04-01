The Impact Of Black Women United: Hosted By Shariah Green with
Cheryl Parquet, Dajah Stallings, Janine Brunson-Johnson, Jasmine Marshall, Melissa Elliott, Dr. Nicole Plenty, Sonia Alleyne, and Stormie Forte.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
ALSO, CHECK OUT:
{WATCH} Triangle Empowered {HER Story Series}: Building Your Brand And The Importance Of Never Giving Up
{WATCH} Triangle Empowered {HER Story Series}: How To Find Balance While Growing Your Career
Triangle Empowered: {HER Story Series} Helping North Carolina’s Businesses & Residents Recover From The Impacts Of The COVID-19 Pandemic
Triangle Empowered Series: Fighting for Racial Equity & Social Justice
{WATCH} When Black Women Unite was originally published on foxync.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: