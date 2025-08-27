Facts About Hurricane Katrina Everyone Should Know

Twenty years ago this week, New Orleans residents faced an unspeakable, yet avoidable tragedy when Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Hurricane Katrina took nearly 2,000 lives and caused billions in property damage across the Gulf Coast, forever changing the lives of New Orleanians. Today, we reflect on the effects of Hurricane Katrina, what led to its devastation, and the long-term impact the storm has had 20 years later.

1. 80% of New Orleans Was Flooded As A Result of Hurricane Katrina Source:Getty After surging and becoming a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005. Low-lying homes were flooded up to their rooftops, with floodwaters reaching depths of 10 to 15 feet in some areas. 80% of New Orleans and 95% of St. Bernard Parish were flooded. Half of the city of New Orleans sits below sea level and has no natural drainage points. As a result, it took weeks for the floodwater to finally recede. The flooding left countless residents trapped on their rooftops or in attics for days before being rescued.

2. The Floods Were Largely Caused by the Levees Breaking, Not Hurricane Katrina Source:Getty The New Orleans floods weren’t solely caused by Hurricane Katrina. The levees broke, causing the surrounding Lake Pontchartrain to pour into the city. An hour before Hurricane Katrina made landfall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received notice that the levees at the 17th Street Canal, the city’s largest drainage canal, had been breached as a result of the storm surge. The Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project was authorized 40 years earlier, yet only 60-90 percent of the levees were complete by the time Katrina made landfall. A survey of the levees found that the levees failed in over 50 locations.

3. In 2006, the Army Corps issued a 6,000-page report taking some responsibility for the floods Source:Getty While the levees were supposed to be able to endure a category 3 storm, the Army Corps acknowledged they were flawed as a result of being built using outdated practices. Investigations into the levee failure found that same failed at water levels far below what they were designed to endure. Over the 2010s, $20 billion in city, state, and federal funds were spent to overhaul the levees, install new flood walls, and canal gates to protect New Orleans from a “100-year storm.”

4. There’s still uncertainty about the impact of another storm that big Source:Getty Despite these improvements, experts are still uncertain whether New Orleans will be able to withstand another storm of Hurricane Katrina’s magnitude.

5. Hurricane Katrina Killed An Estimated 1,836 People Source:Getty While thousands of people evacuated New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Katrina making landfall, there were still over 100,000 in the city when the levees broke. The city’s evacuation plan for people who couldn’t leave of their own accord quickly fell apart. Of the 100,000 who remained, an estimated 1,836 people died, over half of whom were senior citizens. The leading causes of death in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Katrina were drowning, injury, and heart failure.

6. Hurricane Katrina has the fourth-highest death toll of any hurricane in U.S. History Source:Getty Hurricane Katrina has the fourth-highest death toll of any hurricane in U.S. History, behind only the Galveston Hurricane of 1900, Hurricane Maria in 2017, and the Okeechobee Hurricane of 1928. The impact of Hurricane Katrina was so devastating that the World Meteorological Organization retired the name “Katrina” in 2006.

8. The Lower Ninth Ward Still Hasn’t Fully Recovered From the Damage Source:Getty New Orleans’ historically Black Lower Ninth Ward still hasn’t fully recovered, even 20 years later. In 2005, the Lower Ninth Ward boasted a predominantly Black population of 15,000 people. Today, the Lower Ninth Ward’s population is only a third of that. Many houses in the Lower Ninth Ward remain abandoned, and those who still live there haven’t been provided the resources necessary to restore the neighborhood to its former glory.

9. The Lower Ninth Ward is still suffering Source:Getty “This is not a third-world country. This is New Orleans. Now, we’re only 10 minutes from the French Quarter,” Lower Ninth Ward resident Burnell Cotlon told NPR. “And the people that’s here in the Lower Ninth Ward, they’re still suffering.”

10. Delays and “red tape” prevented people from being made whole again Source:Getty New Orleans City Council member Oliver Thomas told NPR that Lower Ninth Ward Residents faced discrimination when it came to fund distribution, as grants were based on the cost of their homes before the storm and didn’t factor in how much it would cost to rebuild after the storm. “A lot of it was tied up in red tape with families and heirs, liens, taxes on properties. That’s one of the things that probably would have helped if the state and the city would have helped cut the red tape,” Thomas told NPR.

11. Always remember Katrina Source:Getty As devastating climate events become more and more common, we must reflect on the lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina if we want to prevent a similar level of widespread devastation from happening again.

12. 20 Years After Hurricane Katrina, An Uneven Recovery And New Beginnings Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 25: In an aerial view, a mural is displayed on a levee wall in the Lower Ninth Ward on August 25, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region are preparing to mark the 20 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which occurred on August 29, 2005. The historic predominantly Black community of the Lower Ninth Ward held thousands of families and had a high rate of multi-generational homeownership. Multiple levee breaches inundated the entire Lower Ninth Ward during the storm, killing many and damaging or destroying thousands of homes. The Lower Ninth Ward currently holds about one-third of its pre-Katrina population. Katrina resulted in nearly 1,400 deaths, according to revised statistics from the National Hurricane Center, and remains the costliest storm in U.S. history at around $200 billion in today’s dollars.

