“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Dr. Tiffany Talks COVID And The FLU

COVID-19 and The Flu are similar in symptoms but how can you tell the difference? Listen in as Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne shares good information on what we need to know and do for us and our families to keep everyone safe during this winter and holiday season.

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web: http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media: @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

