CLOSE
Political Peak
HomePolitical Peak

Check Out A Candidate Forum Tonight

My Vote My Vision Super Tuesday 2016

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

 

Find out more about who is running for office.   Warren Ballentine (the People’s Lawyer) will be the facilitator of a candidate forum tonight… Here’s how you can check it out .

 

The National Panhellenic Council of Durham and Orange Counties (NPHCDO) is hosting a candidate forum to engage, educate, and empower our community.

This is a great opportunity for the members of the community to hear from individuals who are seeking positions in local and state government.

Join us on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 7 pm. The event will be moderated by Kimberly Williams (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.) and talk radio host Warren Balentine (Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.). The event will be streamed via Facebook Live (http://www.facebook.com/nphcdo/live/).

To see a listing of participating candidates, CLICK HERE: bit.ly/NPHCDOFFP

The Voting and Building Power for a Just Future: 2020 Candidate Forum is sponsored by the NPHCDO.  For more information, email us at NPHCDO@gmail.com.

candidate forum , election , Warren Ballentine

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 5 days ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 3 weeks ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 1 month ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 1 month ago
08.28.20
Close