Check Out A Candidate Forum Tonight

Find out more about who is running for office. Warren Ballentine (the People’s Lawyer) will be the facilitator of a candidate forum tonight… Here’s how you can check it out .

The National Panhellenic Council of Durham and Orange Counties (NPHCDO) is hosting a candidate forum to engage, educate, and empower our community.

This is a great opportunity for the members of the community to hear from individuals who are seeking positions in local and state government.

Join us on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 7 pm. The event will be moderated by Kimberly Williams (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.) and talk radio host Warren Balentine (Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.). The event will be streamed via Facebook Live (http://www.facebook.com/nphcdo/live/).

To see a listing of participating candidates, CLICK HERE: bit.ly/NPHCDOFFP

The Voting and Building Power for a Just Future: 2020 Candidate Forum is sponsored by the NPHCDO. For more information, email us at NPHCDO@gmail.com.

