Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways

Shopping Cart Filled With Back To School Supplies

Source: Diane Labombarbe / Getty

Here are a few upcoming school supply drives to help out those in need of school supplies for the upcoming school session.  Because of COVID-19 these giveaways will operate on a drive by system.

  • SATURDAY 8/15 – Phat Kids Mentoring Program will host their 10th annual school supply drive.  At Avery St. Recreational center.  phatkidsmentoring.org
  • SATURDAY 8/15 –  LEVELLE MOTON & PJ TUCKER WITH RAL. BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB – 11TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY DRIVE THRU.  – elementary 9am – 10am – middle school 10 – 11am and high school – 11am – 12noon at THE TEEN CENTER PARKING LOT – 701 NORTH RALEIGH BLVD.
