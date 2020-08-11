Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways

Here are a few upcoming school supply drives to help out those in need of school supplies for the upcoming school session. Because of COVID-19 these giveaways will operate on a drive by system.

SATURDAY 8/15 – Phat Kids Mentoring Program will host their 10 th annual school supply drive. At Avery St. Recreational center. phatkidsmentoring.org

SATURDAY 8/15 – LEVELLE MOTON & PJ TUCKER WITH RAL. BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB – 11TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY DRIVE THRU. – elementary 9am – 10am – middle school 10 – 11am and high school – 11am – 12noon at THE TEEN CENTER PARKING LOT – 701 NORTH RALEIGH BLVD.

