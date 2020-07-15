CLOSE
North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery

Chained Slaves

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

In the wake of more Black Lives Matter protest, the removal of Confederate statues, and faces of suggestive racist mascots/spokesperson. Tuesday, Asheville, North Carolina Council met and decided on reparations for their black residents.

Unanimously the council voted 7-0 to give back to the black community. The reparations won’t be in the form of a direct deposit, but by investing in the black neighborhoods, health, and careers.

Councilwoman Shaneika Smith, who is Black, reported they received emails asking, “‘Why should we pay for what happened during slavery?'”

The council’s resolution reads, “The resulting budgetary and programmatic priorities may include but not be limited to increasing minority homeownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice.”

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature.” Councilman Keith Young

 

