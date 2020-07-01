CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers And Affirmations

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Calling All Prayer Warriors:

In times like these prayer never hurts. We all need positive space to be free in our good and bad times. Let this be your time to share and receive and understand, none of us are alone.

Submit your prayers and or request below or use hashtag #TheLightPrays on your Instagram post of your video or photo. It will then appear on our prayer wall.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

SHARE THE PRAYER WALL WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Find yourself reading these related articles:

Scripture For The Week “Be Nice”

Praying For Better Days

How To Be An Instrument Of Praise [VIDEO]

Am I Praying Right? {OPINION}

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

 

family prayer , prayer , Prayer Warrior

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 week ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close