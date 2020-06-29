How To Be An Instrument Of Praise [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.29.20
Dismiss

 

Everything we need is already inside of us. Today, Erica Campbell encouraged listeners to tap inside of that power and give God praise. How? By recognizing God’s strength, love and praise, even in uncomfortable situations.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Bless the Lord at all times, for He is THE ANSWER. No matter what we face, we can do it with God. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

9 Inspirational Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Inspirational Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget

Continue reading 9 Inspirational Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget

9 Inspirational Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget

We all need a little motivation sometimes. Here are 9 inspirational quotes to get you going… Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

How To Be An Instrument Of Praise [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 5 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close