Everything we need is already inside of us. Today, Erica Campbell encouraged listeners to tap inside of that power and give God praise. How? By recognizing God’s strength, love and praise, even in uncomfortable situations.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Bless the Lord at all times, for He is THE ANSWER. No matter what we face, we can do it with God.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

How To Be An Instrument Of Praise [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com