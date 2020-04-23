Get Up! Mornings COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.23.20
Dr. Sharrelle Barber, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III joined Get Up! Mornings today for a special COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting that addressed listeners’ questions regarding the deadly virus. If you missed it, press play up top! 

Close