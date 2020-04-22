Mr. Griffin: You Better Use This Time Wisely [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.22.20
In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF looked to Ephesians 3:20-21 that reads, “(20) Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, (21) to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” 

Despite disaster, God will continue to keep His promises. Use this quarantine time wisely.

Close